Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

House Passes, Senate Introduces Helium Bills

by Andrea Widener
May 6, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Bureau of Land Management
The Cliffside Gas Field in Amarillo, Texas, is home to the Federal Helium Program.
This is a photo of a sign outside of the Cliffside Gas Field in Amarillo, Texas, which is home to America’s Federal Helium Program.
Credit: Bureau of Land Management
The Cliffside Gas Field in Amarillo, Texas, is home to the Federal Helium Program.

The House of Representatives passed a bill last week that would allow the government to continue operating the Federal Helium Reserve after October 2013. The measure (H.R. 527) would also direct the reserve to auction off all but 3 billion cu ft of its stored helium. Current law requires that the government stop commercial sales of helium from the Federal Helium Reserve as soon as it pays off a $1.3 billion debt. It accrued this debt when helium demand was low and expects to pay it off this fall. The closing of the reserve worries industry and university consumers that use helium in research and manufacturing. Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced legislation (S. 783) last week that would also allow the government to gradually privatize most of the reserve while retaining 3 billion cu ft of helium for federal users. It is expected to come for a vote before the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee this week.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Messer wins US helium system auction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US helium system auction draws few bids
Government Roundup

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE