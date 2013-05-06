James Hoekstra, 98, a retired Universal Oil Products chemist, died on Jan. 2 in Holland, Mich.
Born in Chicago, Hoekstra earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Chicago in 1936.
He then joined Universal Oil Products, holding positions in Riverside and Des Plaines, Ill., until his retirement in 1979.
Early in his career, Hoekstra helped develop an aviation fuel that enhanced the performance of Allied forces’ planes during World War II. Later, he focused on improving noble-metal catalysts used in petroleum reforming. During his career, he was credited with more than 40 patents related to petroleum and automotive exhaust catalysis. Hoekstra was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1937.
Hoekstra enjoyed marquetry, gardening, and listening to classical music.
He is survived his wife of 70 years, Grace; daughter, Janice Afman; sons, Gerald, Marvin, and Norman; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter