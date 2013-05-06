Joseph A. Dixon, 93, a professor emeritus of chemistry at Pennsylvania State University and former ACS Board chair, died on Feb. 7.
Born in Philadelphia, Dixon received a B.S. in chemistry in 1942, an M.S. in chemistry in 1945, and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1947, all from Penn State. He remained at his alma mater as an instructor until 1951.
After brief stints as a project leader at California Research Corp. in Richmond, Calif., and as an associate professor of chemistry at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., Dixon returned to Penn State as an associate professor on its chemistry faculty in 1955. He attained the rank of professor in 1961 and served as head of Penn State’s chemistry department from 1971 until his retirement in 1984.
In his research, Dixon focused on the synthesis and properties of high-molecular-weight hydrocarbons and the structure of organolithium and organomagnesium compounds.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942. He served as a member of the ACS Board of Directors from 1987 to 1995 and as chair of the ACS Board from 1990 until 1992. In addition, he was active in numerous ACS committees and in the ACS Central Pennsylvania Section and was a member of the ACS Council for 27 years.
Dixon loved to travel and was an avid hiker.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, LaVada Jo; son, Brian; daughter, Kathleen; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. His first wife, Marjorie Jane, died in 1978.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter