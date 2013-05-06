KMG Strikes Deal For Electronic Chemicals

KMG Chemicals will pay $60 million to acquire OM Group’s Ultra Pure Chemicals subsidiary, a supplier of high-purity acids, bases, and solvents to the electronics industry. UPC operates four facilities in Europe, two in Asia, and one in North America and had sales last year of $94 million. KMG, based in Houston, says the deal will advance its push to become the world’s first global supplier of high-purity process chemicals. KMG entered the business in 2008 with the acquisition of Air Products & Chemicals’ electronic chemicals business; it acquired a similar business from General Chemical in 2010.
