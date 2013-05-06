Laird G. L. Ward, 80, died of bone cancer in Windermere, Fla., on Dec. 19, 2011.
Ward received an M.S. in chemistry from Victoria College (now Victoria University of Wellington) in 1957 in his hometown of Wellington, New Zealand. He then moved to the U.S. to earn a Ph.D. in chemistry under Alan G. MacDiarmid at the University of Pennsylvania in 1961.
Ward began his career working for International Nickel at the Paul D. Merica Research Laboratory, in Suffern, N.Y., where he synthesized anhydrous nickel(II) halides. Nine years later, he joined Johnson Matthey, where he conducted R&D work with platinum metals.
Ward was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1960, and a member of the American Institute of Chemists. He also served on the board of directors of the Chemical Heritage Foundation.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter