New Academy Members Named

The National Academy of Sciences (NAS) announced on April 30 the election of 84 new members and 21 foreign associates from 14 countries in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. This brings the total active membership to 2,179 and the number of foreign associates—nonvoting members with citizenship outside the U.S.—to 437.
Election to NAS, which turns 150 this year, is considered one of the highest honors bestowed in the U.S. upon a scientist or engineer. This year 29 of the newly elected are members of the American Chemical Society or work in areas related to the chemical sciences.
They are Kristi S. Anseth, Howard Hughes Medical Institute and University of Colorado, Boulder; Ian T. Baldwin, Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology; James M. Berger, University of California, Berkeley; Stephen M. Beverley, Washington University in Saint Louis; Jef D. Boeke, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; Ronald R. Breaker, HHMI and Yale University; Mark A. Cane, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University; Edward M. DeRobertis, HHMI and UCLA; Xing-Wang Deng, Yale; Vishva M. Dixit, Genentech; Kenneth A. Farley, California Institute of Technology; Robert W. Field, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Joseph S. Francisco, Purdue University; Katherine H. Freeman, Pennsylvania State University, University Park; Martin Gruebele, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Naomi J. Halas, Rice University; Sharon Hammes-Schiffer, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Wilson Ho, UC Irvine; Henry C. Kapteyn, University of Colorado, Boulder; Mary E. Lidstrom, University of Washington, Seattle; Peter J. Novick, UC San Diego; Terry A. Plank, Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University; Daniel A. Portnoy, UC Berkeley; Robert D. Schreiber, Washington University School of Medicine; John H. Seinfeld, Caltech; Galen D. Stucky, UC Santa Barbara; Gerhard Wagner, Harvard Medical School; Graham C. Walker, MIT; and Wei Yang, National Institutes of Health.
Among the new foreign associates, one is an ACS member: Osamu Shimomura (Japan) of the Marine Biological Laboratory, in Massachusetts.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter