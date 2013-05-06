Partnership Targets Protein Homeostasis

Celgene and Forma Therapeuticsare joining to discover drugs that regulate protein homeostasis, which is important in oncology and neurodegenerative disorders. Celgene will make an undisclosed up-front payment to Forma, up to $200 million in R&D payments, and possibly licensing payments. Forma, which is based on technology from Broad Institute researchers, will draw on an alliance with Translational Drug Development, a pharmaceutical service firm.
