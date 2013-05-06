Pharma Giants Team Up On Diabetes Candidate

Merck & Co. and Pfizer are joining to develop Pfizer’s ertugliflozin, an investigational sodium glucose cotransporter inhibitor for type 2 diabetes that will enter Phase III clinical trials later this year. Under the agreement, the two companies will develop the small-molecule drug alone and in combination with metformin, a generic diabetes drug, and Merck’s Januvia (sitagliptin). Pfizer has received an up-front payment of $60 million and is eligible for milestone payments. Merck and Pfizer will share potential revenue and development costs on a 60:40 basis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter