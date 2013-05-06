Preston H. Leake, 83, a retired vice president of research at American Tobacco, died on Dec. 10, 2012.
Born in Profitt, Va., Leake received a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Virginia in 1950 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Duke University in 1954.
Leake worked as a research chemist and an R&D manager at Allied Chemical and Albemarle Paper. He later joined American Tobacco, where he eventually retired as its vice president of research. He also served as an adjunct professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he taught organic chemistry.
He authored publications focused on amino acids and polycyclic aromatic compounds and held patents related to amino acid synthesis and tobacco filtration.
Leake was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1955. He served as chair of the ACS Virginia Section in 1970 and was a councilor from 1977 until 1991.
Active in the Virginia Academy of Science and in Rotary International, Leake also enjoyed conducting genealogical research and was a microcomputer enthusiast.
Leake is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ann; two sons, Luther and Lawrence; a foster son, Bruce Jones; and six granddaughters.
