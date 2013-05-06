Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Newscripts

Scent Of Rain, Strands Of Honey

by Jyllian Kemsley
May 6, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Petrichor: The rainy-day smell comes from a potpourri of compounds.
A field in the rain.
Credit: Shutterstock
Petrichor: The rainy-day smell comes from a potpourri of compounds.

It’s spring in North America, and in some areas that means the fresh, unique scent of rain hitting dry earth. Because we’re a curious lot, the Newscripts gang did a little sleuthing to determine what causes the distinctive odor.

The term “petrichor” was coined to define rain’s scent in 1964 by a pair of Australian chemists, Isabel Joy Bear and R. G. Thomas of the Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation. The duo dreamed up the descriptor by bringing together the Greek roots “petri,” for stone, and “ichor,” for ethereal fluid, with the idea of extracting rain’s essence from earthy materials (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/201993a0).

Bear and Thomas set about identifying the compounds that produce the odor by drying clay minerals in the sun and then extracting their petrichor through steam distillation or solvent extraction. They were able to isolate an oily yellow material with the characteristic rain scent. A fraction of the substance had a smell reminiscent of cyclic bases, such as pyridine and quinolone. A second, acidic fraction contained a nitrophenolic compound and a mixture of carboxylic acids. And a neutral fraction included aldehydes, a lactone, a ketone, and a mix of branched and straight-chain saturated hydrocarbons. Additional analysis by Bear and Z. H. Kranz a year later identified palmitic, stearic, and oleic acids as key petrichor components (Aust. J. Chem., DOI:10.1071/ch9650915).

Working separately, Rutgers University microbiologists Nancy N. Gerber and Hubert A. Lechevalier also found a bicyclic alcohol, called geosmin, that produces the characteristic odor of fresh, moist earth (Appl. Microbiol.1965,13, 935). A person’s nose can detect geosmin, which is produced by soil bacteria and cyanobacteria, at concentrations as low as 10 parts per trillion.

Although readers might think that rain generally promotes plant germination and growth, Bear and Thomas found that each of the different fractions of their yellow oil actually inhibits growth of cress, mustard, and grasses (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/2071415a0). They suggested that the effect would be most pronounced in areas subjected to prolonged dry periods. The effect may point to a mechanism by which seed germination is inhibited unless there is sufficient rainfall to wash away the inhibitory substances and to ensure plant growth.

 

When spring rains do cause plants to grow and flower, bees begin foraging for nectar to make honey. Whether you like to use that honey to sweeten your tea or toast, chances are you’ve been stymied at least once by a long strand of golden liquid stretching from the jar to your spoon.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Sticky: Viscous fluids dampen the waves that would break them into drops.
Honey dripping from a honey dipper.
Credit: Shutterstock
Sticky: Viscous fluids dampen the waves that would break them into drops.

Physicists, too, have been stymied by the behavior of honey and other viscous materials, and not just in the kitchen: They’ve long been trying to explain the behavior of industrial materials that form long threads. The substances are important to processes in which polymers or molten glass is drawn into strands to make textile or optical fibers.

Traditional theory says that the behavior of falling fluid is driven by gravity, not viscosity, so all fluids should behave the same. Yet a thin stream of water from a faucet breaks up into droplets after falling only about 10 cm, whereas viscous fluids such as honey can maintain strands for 10 meters or more.

New work from a team led by Arman Javadi of France’s École Normale Supérieure explains the mystery (Phys. Rev. Lett., DOI: 10.1103/physrevlett.110.144501). Javadi and colleagues experimented with silicon oils of varying densities and also mathematically modeled the oils’ behavior. They found that the length of a fluid strand depends on small, random waves that naturally crop up in the materials. The waves amplify over time and, when they get large enough, break the fluid stream into droplets. Viscosity dampens the amplification, allowing thick, sticky fluids to stretch into longer threads.

Jyllian Kemsley wrote this week’s column. Please send comments and suggestions to newscripts@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sexy yellow frogs and hot red snow
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Water bears deploy disordered proteins to survive desiccation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ionic liquids bring order to themselves

 

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE