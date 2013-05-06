Advertisement

Safety

Senate Committee To Probe Texas Fertilizer Accident

by Jeff Johnson
May 6, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 18
The Senate Environment & Public Works Committee plans to investigate the West, Texas, fertilizer facility explosion that killed 15 people and injured some 200 more on April 17. Committee Chair Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) announced that the committee had sent letters seeking information from the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board and EPA last week. Specifically, she said the committee’s focus will be on compliance with chemical safety laws. “We will look at how the laws on the books are being enforced,” she said, “and whether there is a need to strengthen them. I plan to schedule an oversight hearing in the near future.” Also last week, Texas State Fire Marshal Chris Connealy, speaking at a Texas legislative hearing, said his office would complete an investigation by May 10 to determine the cause of the fire and explosion. He also noted that more than 80 federal and state investigators are now working at the site.

