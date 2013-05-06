Advertisement

Policy

Sharing The Blame For Forensics’ Failures

May 6, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 18
I have to agree with much of Charles Tumosa’s letter concerning the book review of “Failed Evidence: Why Law Enforcement Resists Science” (C&EN, April 1, page 6, and Feb. 18, page 50). Much of the blame for the problems in forensic sciences has to be dropped onto the doorstep of the legal system.

Judges with no science background (or sometimes no common sense) are the gatekeepers of evidence, determining what is or is not allowed in court. What person who heard, “If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit” and who owns a pair of leather gloves doesn’t know that wet leather shrinks when it dries? In the 40-plus years I spent as a forensic scientist in drug analysis and analytical toxicology, I lost count of the many pretrial discussions that brought out what in my report I could or could not mention at trial. As Tumosa writes, “Lawyers control every step of the legal process.”

I see a similarity in the story “Pharma Deals Divide High Court,” where Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan expresses concern over drug companies protecting their interests at the expense of consumers (C&EN, April 1, page 11). Sure, drug costs are ridiculously high, but so is the cost of bringing that drug to market. What about the government paying farmers to not plant wheat or corn to keep the prices up? Shouldn’t that be an antitrust violation?

Mark W. Maxwell
Egg Harbor City, N.J.

