Metabolic enzymes often react with certain groups on drug molecules, preventing them from lasting long enough in the body to be useful. A new replacement for one vulnerable target, the tert-butyl group, could extend molecules’ staying power (ACS Med. Chem. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/ml400045j). t-Butyls are sometimes vulnerable to cytochrome P450 enzymes in the liver. These enzymes oxidize methyl groups in the t-butyl, hastening a molecule’s excretion from the body. David Barnes-Seeman’s group at the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, in Cambridge, Mass., ran into this very problem with a drug lead they were studying. They solved it with trifluoromethylcyclopropyl groups, which resemble a t-butyl but lack vulnerable methyl groups. Other researchers have tried this replacement to alter a molecule’s binding affinity for a protein, Barnes-Seeman says, but they hadn’t reported its metabolic stability. His group measured the lifetime of drug compounds in the bloodstreams of rats. Compounds with the t-butyl replacement held out longer than those containing a t-butyl—about four times as long in one case. In addition, the compounds did not lose their binding affinity for their protein target.