Testing For Endocrine Disruption

Following are concerns and questions I have about any endocrine testing and screening, including the Environmental Protection Agency’s Endocrine Disruptor Screening Program, especially for estrogenic effects and disruption (C&EN, March 18, page 30).
Given the number of naturally occurring compounds with estrogenic activity, including estradiol and other estrogens as well as soy sterols, have competitive studies been done with mixtures of these compounds and the compounds to be tested? What are the comparative binding constants of compounds to estrogen receptors? How accurate are the predictive binding affinities to the observed? Natural estrogen receptor binding cannot be permanent, so what are the comparative desorption or unbinding constants? What are the links to the EPA lists of compounds for testing? What are the citations to endocrine receptor modeling?
How relevant are the existing receptor-binding tests to whole-body mammalian exposure?
Determining the accuracy and relevance of any endocrine testing is essential for any regulation measures to be taken. As mentioned in the article, exposure and bioavailability data are essential, including effective toxicity factors based on toxicity, mobility, persistence, and bioaccumulation.
Robert Buntrock
Orono, Maine
