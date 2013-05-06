Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Thin Inorganic Ribbons Coil And Flex

Ability to bend imparts biomolecule-like self-assembly qualities to ordinarily rigid inorganic structures

by Mitch Jacoby
May 6, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
One of the 3-D structures thin InS ribbons can adopt has ~500-nm- diameter coils.
This schematic depicts one of the 3D structures adopted by thin InS ribbons that roll up and form coils with ~500 nm diameters.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
One of the 3-D structures thin InS ribbons can adopt has ~500-nm- diameter coils.

If inorganic compounds could learn a trick or two about flexibility from biomolecules, they could be transformed into versatile building blocks for complex structures. Proteins and other long biomolecules gracefully bend, flex, and fold. That agility enables those compounds to assemble into a large variety of complex ordered structures. By contrast, inorganic wires, rods, and other elongated structures tend to be rigid, which limits the complexity and variety of structures they form. Researchers in China have now shown that indium sulfide, when prepared in ultrathin nanoribbon form, flexes and assembles in biomolecule-like ways. Tsinghua University chemists Peng-peng Wang, Xun Wang, and coworkers report that long InS ribbons just 9 Å thick are flexible enough to spontaneously coil into a variety of shapes including double-headed and S-shaped coils (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja403065z). They also find that in response to the presence of alkylamines and other synthesis conditions, the coils adjust their shapes and spontaneously assemble into a variety of two- and three-dimensional ordered superlattices. Ultrathin nanocoils may lead to new insights into using flexible inorganic nanocrystals as building blocks for superstructures, the group predicts.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chain-link molecules form flexible networks
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists create a single 2-D sheet of bonded buckyballs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Self-assembling twisted nanowires

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE