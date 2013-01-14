BASF Divests Conica Sports Surfaces

BASF has agreed to sell its Conica sports surfaces business to the Serafin Group, which makes plastics and consumer goods. Conica produces flooring systems for running tracks, tennis courts, and playgrounds. BASF says the business doesn’t fit with its strategic focus. As part of the deal, Serafin will get a Conica production facility in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, where 60 people are employed in the sports surfaces business.
