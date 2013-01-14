Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09102-cov-cover.jpg
09102-cov-cover.jpg
January 14, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 2

Volume 91 | Issue 2
Business

World Chemical Outlook 2013

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds

Chemists Get Back To The Grind With Mechanochemistry

Force provides ways to run reactions in ball mills with little or no solvent

Small Molecule Makes Cancer Want To Kill Itself

Agent is the first small molecule found to trigger death receptor on cancer-cell surfaces

  • Materials

    The Chemistry Of A Solar Airplane

    Helping to build Solar Impulse pushes two chemical makers to try new ways of doing research

  • Business

    Promising Plastic

    Newlight Technologies’ young founders plan to make inexpensive material from waste gas

  • Pharmaceuticals

    NIH Translational Center Progresses

    New chief navigates tough path forward through drug development bottleneck

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Tandem Cyclization And Fluorination

Approach eases synthesis of complex fluorinated steroidal compounds for pharmaceutical or agricultural applications

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Presidential Lizard, Auctioning Science History

 

Job listings

