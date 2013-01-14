World Chemical Outlook 2013
Force provides ways to run reactions in ball mills with little or no solvent
Agent is the first small molecule found to trigger death receptor on cancer-cell surfaces
Helping to build Solar Impulse pushes two chemical makers to try new ways of doing research
Newlight Technologies’ young founders plan to make inexpensive material from waste gas
New chief navigates tough path forward through drug development bottleneck
Approach eases synthesis of complex fluorinated steroidal compounds for pharmaceutical or agricultural applications