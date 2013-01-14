Bind And Amgen To Inhibit Kinases

Bind Biosciences will work with Amgen to develop kinase inhibitor nanomedicines to treat a range of solid tumors. Cambridge, Mass.-based Bind says it could receive up-front and development milestone payments totaling $46.5 million and up to $134 million more for regulatory and sales milestones. Bind is developing targeted and programmable therapeutics it calls Accurins. The partners are looking to develop a new Accurin around a proprietary kinase inhibitor from Amgen.
