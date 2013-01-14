Oxis Energy, a battery technology developer, is teaming with French chemical maker Arkema to advance lithium-sulfur battery technology. Arkema will lend expertise in carbon nanotubes, electrolytes, and technical polymers to the partnership. Last year, Oxis received $24 million in funding from South Africa’s Sasol, which also took an equity stake in the firm.
Showa Denko has acquired a 50% stake in Mitsubishi Corp.’s Frontier Carbon, a maker of fullerenes. Showa has been producing carbon nanotubes for 10 years and says it can apply this experience to fullerenes.
Lenzing and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based NanoCarbons are jointly developing new activated-carbon technology, based on Lenzing’s Tencel fibers line, for electrodes. Lenzing has already constructed a pilot plant for the materials, which will be used in double-layer capacitors.
Pilot Chemical has acquired the quaternary ammonium compound supplier Mason Chemical. Pilot says Mason complements its existing business in cleaning, personal care, and oil and gas markets.
Air Liquide has acquired BiotechMarine, a maker of algae-derived cosmetic ingredients. BiotechMarine, which has 35 employees, will become part of Air Liquide’s health care ingredients subsidiary, SEPPIC.
First Solar has entered into a two-year collaboration and licensing agreement with Intermolecular to extend a development program to increase the conversion efficiency of First Solar’s cadmium telluride thin-film solar technology. Intermolecular provides contract R&D for the semiconductor and clean energy industries.
The Wellcome Trust has completed the formation of Syncona Partners, a venture capital firm that will invest in companies that have the capability to transform the health care sector. The trust has provided Syncona with initial capital of $320 million.
Priaxon, a German firm, will collaborate with GlaxoSmithKline to discover and develop small-molecule modulators of hard-to-address protein-protein interactions. The partners signed the agreement after a successful pilot project.
Chattem, the U.S. consumer health care division of Sanofi, has acquired the Rolaids antacid brand from Johnson & Johnson’s McNeil Consumer Healthcare division. McNeil stopped manufacturing Rolaids in 2010 after product recalls. Chattem says it will relaunch the product within a year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter