Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemists Make Cholesterol-Blocking Molecule Bisabosqual A For The First Time

Blueprint for organic synthesis is anchored by radical-mediated ring formations

by Carmen Drahl
January 14, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Parker’s team used tandem radical cyclizations to form two of bisabosqual A’s four rings.
A reaction scheme depicting the the synthesis of Biabosqual A
Parker’s team used tandem radical cyclizations to form two of bisabosqual A’s four rings.

The mold metabolite bisabosqual A blocks an early step in cholesterol production in mammals. Its four fused rings, which come together in a cup shape, have stymied the compound’s synthesis by many chemists. But the molecule proved no match for Christopher W. am Ende, Zhou Zhou, and Kathlyn A. Parker of Stony Brook University, whose total synthesis is the first for a bisabosqual compound (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja3108577). Parker’s lab previously made morphine, which has a similar shape to bisabosqual, with the established tactic of tandem radical cyclizations. Intramolecular radical chemistry circumvents the molecular crowding that can thwart formation of cup shapes by other approaches, Parker explains. Zhou and am Ende developed new conditions for radical formation involving boron and silicon reagents, and then they used the chemistry to form two of bisabosqual A’s rings and three of its five chiral centers. One of those three chiral centers doesn’t quite form selectively, however, so next on Parker’s to-do list is finding a way to better control that step. Barry B. Snider of Brandeis University, who has made the bisabosqual core, extols the work as “very elegant” and “a beautiful example of a tandem radical cyclization.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building bridges out of azaarenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists construct a symmetrical nortricyclene
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Contracting rings with light

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE