Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Choose Your Nitric Oxide Tests Carefully

The most appropriate way to measure NO in biological samples depends on the medium and the circumstances

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 14, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

The moral of a new study about inaccuracies in nitric oxide measurements is choose your assay wisely. Because of NO’s role in controlling multiple biological processes, scientists are interested in NO-releasing molecules as possible therapeutics. But they need a way to accurately measure the NO released. Mark H. Schoenfisch and coworkers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, compared the performance of three methods commonly used to measure NO: the Griess assay, which measures NO as nitrite; chemiluminescence; and electrochemical sensors (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac303787p). The team measured NO released from a small-molecule donor in various sample types, including biological fluids, cell-culture media, and bacterial broth. The Griess assay was the least accurate of the three tests. Chemiluminescence worked only in media that don’t foam when purged with N2 gas, ruling out protein-rich samples. The electrochemical sensor worked in all sample types, but the measured concentrations were significantly lower than the expected values. The electrochemical sampling deviations might not matter if they accurately reflect NO scavenging, the researchers note. Their results suggest that the right NO-monitoring method depends on the medium used and the questions being asked.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE