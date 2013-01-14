Gilead, MacroGenics Join For Antibodies

Gilead Sciences and MacroGenics have entered into a licensing deal under which the companies will develop four unspecified therapies using MacroGenics’ Dual Affinity Re-Targeting (DART) antibody platform, which is a bispecific technology that allows a single recombinant molecule to target two different antigens. Under the agreement, Gilead will pay MacroGenics, based in Rockville, Md., up to $30 million in licensing fees and up to $85 million in clinical milestone payments on the four development projects. Gilead, which will fund MacroGenics’ research on the project, will have exclusive worldwide rights for three of the programs and rights outside North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand for the fourth.
