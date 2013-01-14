Heptares, Cubist Join On GPCR Research

Heptares Therapeutics and Cubist Pharmaceuticals will collaborate on the discovery of new therapies targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) using Heptares’ drug discovery platform. Under the agreement, Cubist will hold exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize drug candidates identified by the partners. Cubist will pay Heptares $5.5 million up front and up to $4 million in research funding, plus milestones and royalties, for the first drug target. GPCRs are membrane proteins involved in a broad range of biological processes and diseases.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter