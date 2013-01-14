High Expectations

I can see why Emily Bloom expressed in her letter to the editor titled “Another Take on Temp Jobs” that she is struggling in her career pursuits (C&EN, Sept. 24, 2012, page 2). I think her expectations are too high.
The analogy I’ll give is that a meal is being prepared for consumption by the employer, the shareholders, and the employee. The meal consists of an egg and a slice of bone-in ham. The meal is divvied up after preparation. Poor Emily looks at her portion with chagrin and expresses her displeasure. Her employer responds, “We have to share half an egg and half a slice of ham. You get a whole bone and a whole eggshell, and you’re complaining.”
Kevin S. Plunkett
Walpole, Mass.
