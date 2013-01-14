Innospec, Post Oak In Oil-Field Deals

Innospec has acquired privately held Strata Control Services, a provider of thickeners and sealants used with drilling mud. Strata, based in Crowley, La., had sales of approximately $20 million in 2012. Innospec says the acquisition is only the first in a business that it plans to grow further. Meanwhile, Post Oak, a private equity firm with a focus on energy, has bought a majority stake in Refinery Specialties, a Hempstead, Texas-based oil-field services firm that formulates, blends, and sells oil and gas chemicals and provides technical support.
