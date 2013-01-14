Liveris To Get Industry Award

Andrew N. Liveris, CEO of Dow Chemical, will receive the Chemical Industry Medal on March 12 from the Society of Chemical Industry, America International Group, at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. On May 9 he will receive the Palladium Medal, which also recognizes industry leaders, from the Société de Chimie Industrielle. Former Dow CEO William Stavropoulos received both awards in 2001.
