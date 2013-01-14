Lonza Will Boost Conjugate Capability

The Swiss pharmaceutical chemicals firm Lonza plans to invest $15 million to expand antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) production capacity in Visp, Switzerland. Lonza calls itself a pioneer in the manufacturing of ADCs, which are now being tested against cancer in dozens of clinical trials. The firm says the project will double large-scale ADC capacity at the site when it is completed in the second quarter of 2014.
