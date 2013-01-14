Oxford Nanopore Links To Universities

Oxford Nanopore Technologies has completed intellectual property agreements with major universities, including the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Brown University; Stanford University; Boston University; Cambridge University; and the University of Southampton, in the U.K. The technologies the firm licensed will support development of its sensing technology. Oxford’s approach uses the direct electronic detection and analysis of DNA, RNA, proteins, and single molecules as they pass through nanopores. Last year, the company raised $51 million in private funding.
