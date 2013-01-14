Simple Nanopowders For Electrolysis

A nickel-molybdenum catalyst to generate hydrogen from water can now be synthesized as a nanopowder, greatly improving its processability and allowing it to be studied in better detail (ACS Catal., DOI: 10.1021/cs300691m). James R. McKone, Harry B. Gray, and colleagues at Caltech prepared the Ni-Mo nanopowders in a two-step process, starting with an aqueous solution of nickel hexammine and ammonium molybdate. Heating the mixture in diethylene glycol produced a mixed Ni-Mo oxide precipitate, which was isolated and reduced with hydrogen to generate the Ni-Mo nanopowder. Scientists are developing nickel- or steel-based catalysts for the hydrogen evolution reaction because they are much cheaper than and nearly as active as traditional noble-metal electrocatalysts. The Caltech researchers found that the new powders can be suspended in solvents and, without a support material, be cast as layers onto electrode surfaces. Among other techniques, they used electron microscopy to determine that the catalyst material’s high porosity contributes to its activity.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter