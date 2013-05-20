BASF Grows Enzyme Research, Products

BASF has signed a research and licensing agreement with biotech enzyme firm Dyadic International to use Dyadic’s production host technology, which has applications for gene discovery, gene expression, and enzyme and protein production. It is one of three enzyme deals that BASF says will strengthen its enzyme technology footprint. BASF also finalized a deal to acquire Henkel’s detergents enzyme technology. And in an expanded collaboration with Direvo Industrial Biotechnology, BASF will develop enzymes for animal nutrition.
