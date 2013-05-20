Merck Powers Up Solar-Cell Consortium

Merck KGaA, together with 3GSolar of Jerusalem and Colour Synthesis Solutions of Manchester, England, has started a research program to develop large-area, highly efficient cobalt-based dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSCs) for generating electricity. The program, named Cobra, will run for three years. The partners aim to improve DSSC efficiency and stability by using a cobalt-based redox system with a nonvolatile electrolyte.
