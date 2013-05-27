Actavis Will Acquire Rival Warner Chilcott

Generic drug producer Actavis has agreed to acquire Dublin-based Warner Chilcott in a deal that the companies value at $8.5 billion, including debt. The acquisition will create a drugmaker with approximately $11 billion in annual revenues. It will also be the third-largest specialty pharmaceutical company in the U.S., with expertise in urology and women’s health. Actavis itself has been an acquisition target in recent months, with reports of bids for the firm being made by Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Mylan.
