The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

May 27, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 21

Cover image:

Credit:

Business

Fine Chemicals Diversify

Custom manufacturers go beyond pharmaceuticals to bring agrochemical and other industrial customers into the mix

Fertilizer Blast Ignites Concerns

Congress will look at how chemical facilities are regulated in aftermath of Texas disaster

Proteins As Building Blocks

Peptides and proteins are being designed to fold or self-assemble into nanostructures

  • Biological Chemistry

    Invading Ladybugs Carry Bioweapons

    Chemical Ecology: How Asian ladybugs destroy competitors with pathogens and use small molecules to protect themselves

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Contract Pharma Grows In China

    Despite rumors of a move back West, business is booming in China, three companies say

  • Environment

    A Complex Emissions Picture

    Analysis digs out factors behind differences in states’ CO2 emissions

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Rearrangements Forge Biaryls

New chemistry does not rely on transition metal catalysts

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Settlers Of Mars, Molecules Tied Up In Knots

 

