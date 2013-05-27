Alex Goldman, 91, a retired expert on ferrite chemistry, died on March 4 in Pittsburgh.
Born in Brooklyn, Goldman served in the Navy in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After the war, he earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1950 at City College of New York. He then attended Columbia University, earning an M.A. in chemistry in 1953 and a Ph.D. in physical organic chemistry in 1955 under Richard M. Noyes.
Goldman started his career at Westinghouse’s Research & Development Center in Pittsburgh. Rising through the ranks to become a senior chemist, he conducted research on ferrites at the company until 1966.
He then joined Spang & Co.’s magnetics division, where he remained for 21 years. He continued to study ferrite powders and subsequently was appointed as the firm’s corporate director of research.
In 1987, Goldman founded and served as president of the consulting firm Ferrite Technology Worldwide.
Credited with three patents, Goldman also authored three books: “Modern Ferrite Technology,” “Handbook of Modern Ferromagnetic Materials,” and “Magnetic Components for Power Electronics.” Additionally, he authored or coauthored many technical papers and book chapters.
He received the Takeshi Takei Prize in 1996 for significant contributions to the ferrite field. Goldman was a fellow of the American Ceramic Society and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Adele; son, Mark; daughters, Beth and Karen; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
