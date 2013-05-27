… And Appeals A Price-Fixing Verdict

Dow Chemical says it will appeal a $1.2 billion award that a Kansas City, Kan., federal court judge ordered it to pay to plaintiffs in a urethane foam chemicals price-fixing case. The judge’s decision triples the $400 million in damages a jury awarded after a trial that ended in February. Dow notes that a Department of Justice criminal investigation of the price-fixing allegation concluded in 2007 without charges against the firm. As a result, Dow says, it should not be held liable in the civil case. BASF, Bayer, and Huntsman Corp., also accused of price-fixing, settled out of court for a total of $139 million.
