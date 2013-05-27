Celanese Will Divest Two European Plants

Celanese plans to divest its acetic anhydride facility in Roussillon, France, and its vinyl acetate plant in Tarragona, Spain. The Dallas-based firm says it is seeking industrial buyers that can integrate the facilities into their own manufacturing organizations. The Roussillon site has 30 full-time workers; the Tarragona site has 70. Celanese says it wants to focus on integrated production sites with good economies of scale.
