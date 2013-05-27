Dow Alleges Paint Patent Infringement …

Dow Chemical is attempting to stop the import to the U.S. of paint resins that it claims infringe on its patents. In separate actions filed a day apart with the U.S. International Trade Commission and the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, Dow claims that the Turkish firm Organik Kimya is violating three of its patents on coatings resins that reduce the need for expensive titanium dioxide. Dow wants ITC to bar importation of the Organik Kimya resins. Organik Kimya says its technology does not infringe on Dow’s patents and that it will defend itself against the charges. Separately, Dow is seeking an injunction from the Delaware court against the sale of Organik Kimya’s resins in the U.S. and patent infringement damages as determined by a jury.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter