Elan Goes On A Spending Spree

Elan Lays Out 2013 Moves Acquisitions ◾ AOP Orphan for up to $690 million ◾ 48% of NewBridge Pharmaceuticals for $40 million Investments ◾ $70 million to create Speranza Therapeutics ◾ $1.0 billion in Theravance for drug royalties ◾ $120 million in R&D spin-off Prothena Biosciences Divestment ◾ Tysabri rights to Biogen Idec for $3.25 billion

Flush with money after having sold most of its assets, the Irish drug company Elan is remaking itself through acquisitions and investments. It’s a gutsy undertaking, and it could be thwarted by another company seeking to buy Elan for its cash and future royalties.

Under CEO G. Kelly Martin, Elan has been laying off staff, selling businesses, and paying down debt since 2009. Martin, a former Merrill Lynch executive who is known as a deal maker, had announced plans to leave the company in 2012, but Elan has kept him at the helm. And his stream of deals continues.

The latest moves, announced last week, are to acquire the Austrian firm AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals and an interest in NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, a Dubai-based specialty pharma company. Elan also formed Speranza Therapeutics to continue development of a late-stage neurology drug. In mid-May, Elan paid Theravance $1.0 billion for a 21% stake in royalties from four drug programs with GlaxoSmithKline.

“There are a lot of pieces to the puzzle,” Martin told analysts during a conference call last week. The consistent ideas, however, are to spread risk, limit costs, increase income, and diversify scientifically, therapeutically, and geographically. Elan enjoys a lot of flexibility at the moment, Martin said: “We are not constrained by legacy infrastructure nor associated costs.”

Most of the cash Elan is spending comes from the sale of its rights to the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri. That went to Biogen Idec in February for $3.25 billion plus future royalties. Earlier, in 2010, Elan sold its drug technology business to Alkermes in a cash-and-stock deal worth about $1 billion. And in 2009, Elan sold its Alz­heimer’s drug program to Johnson & Johnson for $885 million, although J&J has dropped a version of the lead product.

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime