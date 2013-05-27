GSK Launches Open Innovation Contest

In its latest bid to enhance relationships with academic scientists, GlaxoSmithKline has kicked off a competition intended to speed the translation of basic research into drug candidates. Winners of the Discovery Fast Track contest will have to come up with a novel therapeutic hypothesis plus target, assay protocols, and reagents. They will then be teamed with researchers in GSK’s Discovery Partnerships with Academia unit, who will develop a high-throughput assay to test the target against GSK’s compound library. Registration for the contest closes on July 19.
