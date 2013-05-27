Ineos Plans Another China Project

Commodity chemicals maker Ineos and China’s Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Group are joining to build a 260,000-metric-ton-per-year acrylonitrile plant in Tianjin, China. The plant is set to open by the end of 2016 using Ineos technology. In March, Ineos and Sinopec agreed in principle to build cumene, phenol, and acetone plants in Nanjing, China. The plants in Tianjin and Nanjing “will add up to a total investment across all partners of more than $1 billion,” Ineos Chairman James A. Ratcliffe says.
