Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Light Steers Reaction Pathway

Changing a ligand’s electron-donating ability modulates organometallic catalyst’s activity

by Stu Borman
May 27, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

A new type of organometallic catalyst can control the rates of hydroborations and potentially other reactions by using different wavelengths of light. The work may lead to distinct products with the flip of a light switch and may simplify multistep syntheses by using single catalysts in sequential reactions. Bethany M. Neilson and Christopher W. Bielawski of the University of Texas, Austin, achieved the organometallic photocontrol with an N-heterocyclic carbene (NHC) ligand bearing a photoresponsive group (Organometallics 2013, DOI: 10.1021/om400348h). When exposed to UV light, the group cyclizes, weakening NHC’s (shown, black) electron-donating ability and catalytic activity, whereas visible light opens the ring, enhancing NHC’s (red) electron donation and catalysis. Using NHC-metal complexes as photoswitchable catalysts was first suggested in 2009 by Vivian Wing-Wah Yam and coworkers at the University of Hong Kong (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI:10.1021/ja808791e). Similar reactions have been reported previously. But the new report is the first to control metal-catalyzed reactions by using NHCs and the first to do so by modifying a ligand’s electron-donating ability.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building bridges out of azaarenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cyanotriflation gives versatile acrylonitriles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Adding Pep To PEPPSI

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE