NSF Rebuffs Peer Review Probe

The National Science Foundation is refusing to share details about the selection of specific grants with Rep. Lamar S. Smith (R-Texas), chairman of the House of Representatives Science, Space & Technology Committee. “I am disappointed that the NSF declined to provide Congress with additional information that would show why they are spending taxpayer dollars on specific research grants,” Smith says. Last month, Smith requested details on five social science grants that he said might not meet NSF’s “intellectual merit” guidelines. NSF says it will work with Smith and his committee “while preserving the confidentiality that ensures the quality and integrity of our merit review system.” A committee aide tells C&EN that Smith’s intent is not to identify individual reviewers.
