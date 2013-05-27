Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Rearrangement Chemistry Forges Important Biaryl Motifs In Catalysts, Materials, Drugs

New chemistry does not rely on transition metal catalysts

by Carmen Drahl
May 27, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Biaryl motifs are so widespread—in antibiotics, in liquid crystals, and as ligands for asymmetric catalysis—that chemists value any new route to them. Obtaining enantiomerically pure biaryls has traditionally required multiple steps or inefficient resolutions. Now, László Kürti of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and colleagues have developed sigmatropic rearrangement chemistry that circumvents those challenges. Instead of attempting to couple aryl rings directly, Kürti’s methods first involve forming a weak bond, such as N–N or N–O, and then performing a rearrangement to forge the strong aryl C–C bond. Neither method requires transition-metal catalysts, Kürti notes. One route (shown) harnesses a chiral phosphoric acid catalyst to impart chirality to the resulting biaryl (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/ja401709k). The other adapts the mechanism of a 1990s-era indole synthesis to make the biaryls (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2013, DOI:10.1021/ja400897u). To maximize the chiral selectivity of each process, Kürti’s team relied on computer models from Daniel H. Ess of Brigham Young University. “Both studies provide a new twist on a classic reaction,” says organic chemist Vy M. Dong of the University of California, Irvine. For obtaining tough-to-make diamino binaphthalenes, she adds, “I can’t think of a better protocol.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Building bridges out of azaarenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Functionalized Biaryls By Organocatalysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
An Alkene Carboamination

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE