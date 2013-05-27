Roche And Bayer To Work With QB3

California Institute for Quantitative Biosciences (QB3) has two new corporate partners. Roche and QB3 will identify and fund life sciences start-up companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. Start-ups may emerge from QB3’s local incubator network, its other support programs, or university labs. Meanwhile, QB3 has a new multiyear agreement with Bayer HealthCare to evaluate start-up firms from the QB3 network for potential collaborations. Mission Bay Capital will provide funding to the start-ups. In addition to funding, both Roche and Bayer may contribute scientific expertise and other resources.
