Second LNG Export Facility Is Approved

The Department of Energy last week approved an application for the second U.S. facility to export domestically produced liquefied natural gas. Managers of the Freeport LNG Expansion facility intend to export 1.4 billion cu ft of natural gas per day from a terminal in Quintana Island, Texas. In May 2011, DOE authorized the first U.S. LNG export facility—the 2.2 billion-cu-ft-per-day Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, La. Exports of the newly discovered flood of natural have been criticized by some chemical companies, led by Dow Chemical, which urge export limits. However, Dow applauded the decision, calling it a “prudent step” and a “measured and balanced approach.” In its decision, DOE underscored that it would continue examining more than a dozen pending LNG terminal applications on a case-by-case basis.
