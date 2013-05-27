Total To Revamp Antwerp Complex

France’s Total will invest $1.3 billion at its refining and petrochemical complex in Antwerp, Belgium. The company will install a plant that converts refinery fuel gases into petrochemical feedstocks to substitute for more expensive naphtha. At the same time, the company will shutter its oldest and smallest ethylene steam cracker. It will also close an aging polyethylene unit at the site and revamp other polyethylene lines to produce specialized polymers. The number of employees will remain unchanged at 1,700, Total says.
