People

Walter Mychajlowskij

by Susan J. Ainsworth
May 27, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 21
Mychajlowskij
Walter Mychajlowskij

Walter Mychajlowskij, 62, an industrial chemist with expertise in the field of electrophotographic materials, died suddenly at his home in Superior, Colo., on Jan. 16.

Mychajlowskij was born in Montreal and stayed there for his schooling. He earned a B.S. in chemistry, with honors, at Sir George Williams University (now Concordia University) in 1971 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry at McGill University in 1977.

Early in his career, Mychajlowskij worked as a senior research chemist in synthetic organic and polymer chemistry at Xerox Research Centre of Canada, in Mississauga, Ontario, for 24 years. Working in the field of electrophotographic materials, he was credited with 47 patents related to toners.

After leaving Xerox, Mychajlowskij worked for Hunt Imaging in Cleveland from 2002 to 2004.

He then worked as an applied research engineer and scientist in Boulder, Colo., at Lexmark International, where he helped build the firm’s foundation in chemically produced color toner until he retired in 2012.

Mychajlowskij joined ACS in 1978.

A dog lover, gourmet cook, and accomplished photographer, Mychajlowskij also enjoyed playing golf and traveling.

He is survived by his children, Alexander and Melannya; his mother, Nadia; and his sisters, Valentina and Lydia.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

