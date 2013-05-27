Xylem Instruments To Monitor Coral Reefs

Instrument maker Xylem Analytics has received a contract to build five marine buoys that will measure, record, and transmit water quality and meteorological data from coral reefs in the Caribbean Sea. The buoys, to be deployed later this year, will be components of a $600,000 Caribbean climate-change monitoring project funded by the European Union and the Global Climate Change Alliance.
