Amgen Expands In Japan With Astellas

The U.S. biotech firm Amgen plans to increase its presence in Japan through an alliance with Japan’s Astellas Pharma. The new partners plan to cooperatively develop and commercialize in Japan five products—four biologics and one small molecule—from Amgen’s new-drug pipeline. The first commercial launch is expected by 2016. The partners also plan a Tokyo-based joint-venture company that will give Amgen on-the-ground capabilities in Japan starting this fall.
