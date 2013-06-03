After The Deepwater Horizon Disaster
Components of the giant oil spill went different places with ecological consequences in the Gulf of Mexico
June 3, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 22
Cover image:
Supreme Court considers limits on patients’ ability to file liability claims against generics manufacturers
Recent studies find unsettling levels of cadmium and other metals in lipstick and children’s jewelry
Company seeks to make a business out of underused chemical assets
In New Jersey, a conclave of ingredient makers and formulators showcases personal care advances
Awards: Columbia University’s Louis Brus wins Welch Award for developing nanodots and other nanomaterials
Antibody detects phosphorylated histidine independent of surrounding sequence